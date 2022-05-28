MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) & Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Financial Contrast

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and MoneyLion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million 0.85 -$9.42 million ($0.67) -10.93 MoneyLion $171.11 million 2.41 -$177.65 million N/A N/A

Perella Weinberg Partners has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners -0.07% 25.26% 11.07% MoneyLion N/A -52.16% -17.57%

Volatility & Risk

Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and MoneyLion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00 MoneyLion 0 0 3 0 3.00

Perella Weinberg Partners presently has a consensus target price of $17.17, indicating a potential upside of 134.52%. MoneyLion has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 402.79%. Given MoneyLion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.4% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. 48.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats MoneyLion on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perella Weinberg Partners (Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York. Perella Weinberg Partners operates as a subsidiary of Perella Weinberg Partners Group LP.

About MoneyLion (Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.