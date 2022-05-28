Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.46.

MNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $89.67. 2,123,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,396. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.96. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

