Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Down 37.3% in May

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the April 30th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 44.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000.

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

