Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Short Interest Update

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPMV opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Get Mosaic ImmunoEngineering alerts:

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (Get Rating)

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. It offers MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in mice, dogs, and humans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.