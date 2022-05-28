Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This is a boost from Mullen Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of MTL opened at C$12.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 15.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.23. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$11.00 and a 1-year high of C$14.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price objective on Mullen Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities assumed coverage on Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.11.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

