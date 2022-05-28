MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE MVO opened at $11.71 on Friday. MV Oil Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 446.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MV Oil Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MV Oil Trust in the third quarter worth $135,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

