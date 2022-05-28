MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Shares of NYSE MVO opened at $11.71 on Friday. MV Oil Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.
MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter.
About MV Oil Trust (Get Rating)
MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.
