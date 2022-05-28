Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Short Interest Down 44.4% in May

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. 113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,988. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. Nanobiotix has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nanobiotix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

