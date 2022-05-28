Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $891.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) will post $891.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $902.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $880.98 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $846.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Argus upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.25.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $155.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $140.31 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.99%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

