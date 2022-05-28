National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NESR. National Bank Financial lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

NESR opened at $7.65 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 340,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 168,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares during the period. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

