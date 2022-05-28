National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EYE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Virginia A. Hepner bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at $323,637.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Brandman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 18,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,705.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in National Vision by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 20,431 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in National Vision by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 30,784 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in National Vision by 358.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 29,363 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,447,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in National Vision by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. National Vision has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.33.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. National Vision had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

