Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Short Interest Up 95.7% in May

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the April 30th total of 888,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several research firms have commented on NTCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natura &Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natura &Co in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after buying an additional 17,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTCO opened at $7.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. Natura &Co has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

