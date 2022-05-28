Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 84.2% from the April 30th total of 13,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NAII opened at $10.25 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $63.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.