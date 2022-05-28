Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) Short Interest Update

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the April 30th total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NOAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.86. 40,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,851. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. Natural Order Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Order Acquisition by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP bought a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies for developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

