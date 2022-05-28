NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natwest Group plc operates as a banking and financial services company. It provides personal and business banking, consumer loans, asset and invoice finances, commercial and residential mortgages, credit cards and financial planning services, as well as life, personal and income protection insurance. Natwest Group plc, formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.96) to GBX 330 ($4.15) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.52) to GBX 300 ($3.78) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.84) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.62.

Shares of NWG stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 948.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 1,268,177 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,237,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 406,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the third quarter worth $679,000. Institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

