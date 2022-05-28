Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) will post sales of $8.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.50 million and the lowest is $8.49 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full year sales of $47.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.25 million to $48.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $129.49 million, with estimates ranging from $127.15 million to $131.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Navitas Semiconductor.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

NVTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,627,000 after buying an additional 4,108,827 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,515,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,813,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,502,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $18,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a current ratio of 21.70.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

