Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVTS shares. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a current ratio of 21.70. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. State Street Corp grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,627,000 after buying an additional 4,108,827 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,515,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,813,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,502,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,307,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

