Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.00.
Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGF. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at $696,000.
Nestlé Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
