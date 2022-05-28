Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Up 95.5% in May

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 95.5% from the April 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 753,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $121.58 on Friday. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $115.55 and a 52-week high of $141.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.70.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,176,000 after acquiring an additional 176,512 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 0.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Nestlé by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 996,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 196,509 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 1.3% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 896,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 716,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nestlé Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nestlé (NSRGY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.