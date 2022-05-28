Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Up 95.5% in May

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 95.5% from the April 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 753,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $121.58 on Friday. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $115.55 and a 52-week high of $141.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.70.

Get Nestlé alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,176,000 after acquiring an additional 176,512 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 0.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Nestlé by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 996,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 196,509 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 1.3% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 896,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 716,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSRGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($53.19) to €51.00 ($54.26) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Nestlé Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.