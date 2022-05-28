Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 68.54% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “
Shares of OTCMKTS NLST opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.45 and a beta of 1.06. Netlist has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35.
About Netlist
Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.
