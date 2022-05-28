NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Short Interest Update

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the April 30th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NRSN stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,307. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.47. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $8.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the discovery and development of targeted innovative therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product, PrimeC, is a novel oral therapy for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The company's preclinical pipeline includes StabiliC for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and CogniC for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

