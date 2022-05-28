New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.49.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NGD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NGD opened at C$1.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.04. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.29 and a 52 week high of C$2.68. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.57.

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$255.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

