New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $212.96 Million

Posted by on May 28th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) will report $212.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $212.90 million and the highest is $213.00 million. New Relic posted sales of $180.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year sales of $924.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $917.95 million to $934.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New Relic.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEWR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.09.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $48.68 on Friday. New Relic has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average is $82.82.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $92,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,463,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,927,258.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 3,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $244,671.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $731,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,752 shares of company stock worth $6,923,832. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in New Relic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,153,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,637,000 after buying an additional 456,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in New Relic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,645,000 after buying an additional 49,388 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,814,000 after buying an additional 423,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in New Relic by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,504,000 after buying an additional 127,940 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.