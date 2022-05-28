Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWL. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.71. Newell Brands has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $29.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 170.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

