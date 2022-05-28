NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NextCure from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. NextCure has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.15.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that NextCure will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTC. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,536,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in NextCure by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 421,860 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextCure by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 233,266 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextCure by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 319,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 216,948 shares during the period. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

