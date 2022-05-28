NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextNav Inc. provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc., formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga. “

Get NextNav alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of NextNav from $17.00 to $14.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of NextNav from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ NN opened at $3.50 on Friday. NextNav has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextNav will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NextNav by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in NextNav by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextNav during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextNav during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextNav (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextNav (NN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.