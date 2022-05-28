NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Short Interest Update

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the April 30th total of 169,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 498,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NIOBF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 225,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,694. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. NioCorp Developments has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.48.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price target on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.
