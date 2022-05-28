Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $3.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.59. Norfolk Southern reported earnings of $3.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year earnings of $13.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.64 to $13.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.84 to $15.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.41.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $241.03 on Friday. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $222.54 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.02. The company has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

