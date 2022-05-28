North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider Purchases C$302,878.25 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$302,878.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$302,878.25.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,164.67.

On Friday, May 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$296,229.54.

On Wednesday, May 18th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$301,688.32.

On Monday, May 16th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$303,021.50.

On Friday, May 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$298,158.64.

On Wednesday, May 11th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$297,761.36.

On Monday, May 9th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,302.81.

On Friday, May 6th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 9,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$140,090.40.

On Wednesday, May 4th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,011.34.

On Monday, May 2nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$301,180.26.

Shares of NOA traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$16.34. 85,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,376. The company has a market cap of C$489.78 million and a PE ratio of 11.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.29. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$14.75 and a 52 week high of C$22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

NOA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.20.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

