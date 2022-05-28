North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Short Interest Update

North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,300 shares, a growth of 71.1% from the April 30th total of 219,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NAAC traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 67,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,206. North Atlantic Acquisition has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the consumer, industrials, and telecommunications industries in Europe and North America.

