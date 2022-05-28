Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Short Interest Update

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth $509,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of NYSE NGC remained flat at $$9.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,418. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.