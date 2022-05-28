Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Short Interest Update

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWFL. State Street Corp raised its stake in Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NWFL traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.13. 6,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,549. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.42. The stock has a market cap of $214.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.44. Norwood Financial has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

