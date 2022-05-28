Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Down 39.2% in May

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the April 30th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 557,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE NVG traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $14.19. 424,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,366. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.
