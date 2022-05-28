Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Up 78.4% in May

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,900 shares, an increase of 78.4% from the April 30th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ QQQX opened at $24.46 on Friday. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.37.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.493 dividend. This is a positive change from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,194,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,621,000 after purchasing an additional 38,689 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 903,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 753,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.