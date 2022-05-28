Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the April 30th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $6,835,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 308,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 21,424 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 187.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 285,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 186,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NXJ traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $13.00. 81,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,602. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

