Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 86.8% from the April 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NRK stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

In related news, VP Michael A. Perry sold 44,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $487,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 11,941,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,678,000 after buying an additional 206,414 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 37.8% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,406,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,349,000 after buying an additional 933,708 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $10,958,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 791,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after buying an additional 142,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 542,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 16,441 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

