Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 82.4% from the April 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAN. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 426.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 75,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 28,801 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 344,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 24,902 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $7,155,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $107,000.
Shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.