Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matisse Capital raised its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 243.7% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 70,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 50,215 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 359,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 50,696 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 26,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 30,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period.

NYSE NUO traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $13.26. 27,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,618. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.60. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

