Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the April 30th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 29,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6,037.0% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 595,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 585,588 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $4,266,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Shares of NXP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.42. 249,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,503. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.