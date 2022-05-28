NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.45.

NVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$12.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.17. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.66 and a 52 week high of C$13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 11.39.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$323.36 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 1.7976495 EPS for the current year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

