Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.75 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $7.02 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Mathew Pendo purchased 18,381 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $129,769.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,352.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 30,981 shares of company stock valued at $218,262 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Management LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,490,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,956,000 after buying an additional 393,658 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,514,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,681,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,701,000 after buying an additional 4,214,368 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,868,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after buying an additional 1,261,296 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,111,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,935,000 after buying an additional 312,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

