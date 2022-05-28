ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

OBSV has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on ObsEva in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ObsEva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

ObsEva stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.58.

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ObsEva will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ObsEva by 2,713.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 832,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 4th quarter valued at about $999,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 15.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 668,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 90,359 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ObsEva by 229.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 57,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

