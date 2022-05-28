Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $3.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $244.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.79. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 45.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

