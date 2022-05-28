OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH) Short Interest Update

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the April 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFSSH traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. 601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,345. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $25.75.

