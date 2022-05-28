OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Short Interest Update

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OCCIN traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.25. 1,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $22.32 and a 12-month high of $25.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1094 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

