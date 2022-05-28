Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Short Interest Update

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.81. Old Point Financial has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 69,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $1,766,676.42. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 625,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,868,743.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 96,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,050 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Old Point Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in Old Point Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. 32.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

