OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

OCFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of OCFT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,370. The company has a market capitalization of $549.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $16.53.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,691,000 after purchasing an additional 322,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,479,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 139,784 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,107,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 760,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,024,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 51,293 shares during the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

