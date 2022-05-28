Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.26.

ONXXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ontex Group from €7.50 ($7.98) to €6.00 ($6.38) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ontex Group from €11.50 ($12.23) to €10.50 ($11.17) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ontex Group from €6.80 ($7.23) to €7.80 ($8.30) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Ontex Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.00 ($8.51) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS:ONXXF remained flat at $$7.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ontex Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12.

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes under the Baby Pants, Bbtips, Bio Baby, Chicolastics, Canbebe, Cremer Disney, Helen Harper, Kiddies, Little Big Change, Moltex, Pom Pom, Sapeka, and Mônica brands; and feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons under the Fiore, Mia, NAT, Sincere, and Silhouette brand names.

