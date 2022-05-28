Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPRT. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OPRT stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $363.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.37. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.40 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter worth $13,564,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 37.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,225,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,703,000 after purchasing an additional 611,601 shares during the period. Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,283,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,024,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,299,000 after buying an additional 243,874 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

