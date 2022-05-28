OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) CEO Todd G. Schwartz Buys 8,394 Shares

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz acquired 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $29,546.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,071.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of OppFi stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 145,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,172. OppFi Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPFI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OppFi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 14.8% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 88,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OppFi by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the first quarter worth $95,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

