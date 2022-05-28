OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) CEO Todd G. Schwartz Buys 8,394 Shares

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz acquired 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $29,546.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,071.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of OppFi stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 145,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,172. OppFi Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 14.8% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 88,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OppFi by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the first quarter worth $95,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
