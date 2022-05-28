OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Buys $10,174.94 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz bought 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $10,174.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,209.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:OPFI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 145,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,172. OppFi Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on OPFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OppFi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OppFi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.
OppFi Company Profile (Get Rating)
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
