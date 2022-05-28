OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Buys $10,174.94 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz bought 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $10,174.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,209.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:OPFI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 145,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,172. OppFi Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in OppFi by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OppFi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OppFi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

